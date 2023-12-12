Zack Snyder’s Unique Camera Lens Creates Distorted Retro Look for Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder, the renowned director, has taken an innovative approach to create a distinctive visual style for his upcoming film Rebel Moon. In an interview with TechRadar, Snyder revealed the fascinating process he used to craft a camera lens that would achieve a “distorted retro” look for the movie.

Rather than relying on standard lenses, Snyder combined various pieces of technology to construct a brand-new lens specifically designed for Rebel Moon. He began acquiring multiple vintage Japanese camera lenses of the same make. Once he had enough units, Snyder and his team dismantled each lens and incorporated specific parts into three German-made Leica products. This amalgamation resulted in unique devices that were used to shoot selected scenes in the first part of Rebel Moon, titled A Child of Fire, allowing for an optical distortion of those sequences.

The new lenses, incorporating elements from the Leica rangefinder series, as well as the Summilux and Noctilux lenses, featured additional anamorphic elements sourced from Japanese lenses. These anamorphic elements, particularly effective in wide-angle shots such as 24mm, introduced a retro aesthetic and created peculiar distortions. Snyder cited an example where the top of the frame was out of focus, while the character of Jimmy remained sharply in focus, producing a captivating vignetted accentuation effect. He expressed his satisfaction with the “cool aberration effect” achieved through this lens setup.

While Snyder’s unique lens creation lends Rebel Moon a visually impressive style, it did pose challenges for the film’s wider crew, particularly the visual effects (VFX) team during post-production. The lenses affected the CGI shots, requiring the addition of aberration to match the overall retro look. Despite the additional effort, Snyder was thrilled with the result and insisted on maintaining the out-of-focus CGI shots to enhance the retro feel of the film.

Audiences eagerly anticipate the release of Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, set to premiere on the streaming service on December 21 in the US and December 22 in the UK and Australia. As the film’s launch approaches, keep an eye out for exclusive coverage on TechRadar and find out if Rebel Moon earns a place among the best Netflix movies.