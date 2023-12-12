Zac Efron Receives Recognition with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

In a momentous ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard, actor Zac Efron was honored with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Surrounded his loved ones, including his family and close friends from the entertainment industry, Efron expressed his gratitude for the support he has received throughout his career.

Efron, known for his breakout role in the immensely popular “High School Musical” franchise, took the opportunity to acknowledge the people who played a significant role in launching his career. He thanked director Kenny Ortega and producer Bill Borden for their instrumental contributions in his early years, emphasizing how their support had a lasting impact on his life.

In an unexpected but heartfelt moment, Efron paid tribute to the late actor Matthew Perry, his co-star in the film “17 Again.” Efron shared fond memories of Perry, describing him as kind and generous. He credited Perry and the movie’s director, Burr Steers, for helping him transition into the next phase of his career.

Among the attendees was Miles Teller, Efron’s close friend and co-star in “That Awkward Moment.” Teller humorously remarked that Efron’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was long overdue, highlighting Efron’s immense talent, strong work ethic, and undeniable charisma.

During the ceremony, Jeremy Allen White, who stars alongside Efron in the upcoming film “The Iron Claw,” spoke about the actor’s humble nature. White charmingly stated that Efron needed to be reminded of his true status as a movie star, which the star on Hollywood Boulevard would accomplish.

Efron’s family was also present to celebrate this momentous occasion. Expressing his gratitude to his parents and brother, Efron acknowledged the sacrifices they had made to support his career, saying they were the reason he was standing there today.

Zac Efron’s induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame is not only a celebration of his achievements but also a testament to the impact he has had on popular culture. As he receives this prestigious honor, it serves as a reminder of his talent and the lasting mark he has made in the entertainment industry.