Top Celebrities We’d Love to See in WWE

Summary: WWE has a long history of involving celebrities in their programming, but there are still some famous individuals who haven’t made an appearance yet. Here’s a list of five celebrities that fans would love to see on WWE TV, including renowned astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, actor Zac Efron, superstar Keanu Reeves, actress Karen Gillan, and tennis icon Serena Williams.

#5. WWE welcomes… Astrophysicist and host of Cosmos Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, known for his work as an astrophysicist and host of Cosmos, has a surprising connection to the world of wrestling. During his high school and college days, he was actively involved in amateur wrestling. Although it may seem unlikely, a funny segment between Dr. Tyson and Cody Rhodes could provide some entertainment value on WWE TV.

#4. Star of the movie The Iron Claw, Zac Efron

The Iron Claw is a movie that delves into the world of pro wrestling, and Zac Efron’s performance as real-life WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Eric has garnered critical acclaim. Efron, along with his co-star Jeremy Allen White, has expressed his willingness to step into the wrestling ring if given enough preparation time. WWE previously attempted a similar crossover when The Wrestler was released, and it could be worth another shot with Efron.

#3. John Wick star Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves may not have any direct connections to pro wrestling, but that didn’t stop X-Men star Hugh Jackman from making an appearance on Raw. Reeves’ reputation as a genuinely nice person and his enthusiasm for projects like Cyberpunk 2077 make him a potential candidate for a WWE cameo. While we may not get the full “John Wick” experience, Reeves could add some star power to the WWE roster.

#2. Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Who star Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan, known for her role as Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, bears a striking resemblance to WWE legend Becky Lynch. This resemblance, along with Gillan’s diverse acting career, including roles in the Jumanji films and BBC’s Doctor Who, could make her a perfect fit for a WWE appearance. The potential for a storyline involving Gillan and Lynch would be an exciting crossover for fans of both wrestling and Marvel.

#1. Tennis icon Serena Williams

Serena Williams, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has shown interest in the world of professional wrestling in the past. She has expressed her love for WWE and admiration for its athletes, especially Becky Lynch. Williams’ athleticism and star power would undoubtedly make for an epic in-ring moment. While it’s unclear if she’ll ever step into the squared circle, fans would be thrilled to see her make a surprise appearance in WWE.

While these celebrity appearances may or may not happen in the future, the excitement and speculation surrounding them show just how much fans love the mix of entertainment and wrestling that WWE provides. Whether it’s astrophysics or movies, the allure of crossing over into the world of WWE is undeniable for many celebrities.