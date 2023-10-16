WhatsApp will stop supporting older smartphones

WhatsApp has announced a list of devices that will no longer be supported the popular messaging app. Starting from October 24th, a new group of smartphones will no longer receive official WhatsApp support and will not be able to use the application.

These are primarily older versions of smartphones that are more than 10 years old and should have stopped working a long time ago. However, there are still exceptions where these models are still in use.

If you currently have a device with an Android OS version older than 5.0, WhatsApp will stop working on it October 24th. Some of the Android phones affected are Archos 53 Platinum, Samsung Galaxy S2, Huawei Ascend D1, Nexus 7, Samsung Galaxy Nexus, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, Motorola Droid Razr, Grand S Flex ZTE, Grand X Quad V987 ZTE, HTC Desire 500, Huawei Ascend D, Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, HTC One, HTC Desire HD, Sony Xperia Z, LG Optimus G Pro, and Asus Eee Pad Transformer.

In addition, devices using iOS 11 and older versions are also included in the list. If you haven’t received a notification that WhatsApp will stop working on your device on October 24th, then you are safe.

To check if your phone is next on the list, go to Settings, select About Phone, and check the version you are using. The latest version of Android is labeled 13, and iOS is labeled 17.

It’s important to note that WhatsApp periodically stops supporting older devices to focus on providing the best user experience and security for newer devices. It is recommended to upgrade to a newer smartphone if your device is affected this change.

Source: Zimo.dnevnik.hr