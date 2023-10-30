New Privacy Concerns: WeChat and Kaspersky Removed from Government Phones

The Government’s Chief Information Officer has recently announced that the popular messaging app WeChat and the cybersecurity software Kaspersky pose an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security. Installing these applications on mobile devices provides significant access to the device’s content, according to the Treasury Board, the federal government’s administration department. As a result, starting Monday, WeChat and Kaspersky are being removed from government-issued phones, and their future download will also be blocked.

While the Treasury Board acknowledges the existing risks associated with these applications, there is no evidence to suggest that the security of government information has been compromised. This move aims to proactively safeguard user privacy and enhance overall security.

This decision follows a similar action taken in February of this year regarding the popular Chinese app TikTok on government phones. Additionally, Canada launched an investigation into TikTok’s protection of personal data in collaboration with the federal Office of the Privacy Commissioner and three provincial offices in Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec.

This latest move signifies the government’s commitment to addressing privacy concerns and ensuring the security of sensitive information. It is an ongoing effort to stay ahead of potential risks and protect user data from unauthorized access.

FAQ:

Q: Why are WeChat and Kaspersky being removed from government phones?

A: WeChat and Kaspersky are being removed due to the significant access they provide to the content on mobile devices, raising concerns over privacy and security risks.

Q: Is there any evidence of government information being compromised?

A: There is currently no evidence of government information being compromised. However, the proactive removal of these applications aims to prevent any potential breaches and enhance overall security.

Q: Did the government take similar action against TikTok?

A: Yes, in February of this year, the government also removed TikTok from government phones and launched an investigation into the protection of personal data TikTok.