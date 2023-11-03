New Beginnings: Celebrating the Life of Yvonne MacDonald

On a somber autumn evening in the close-knit community of Superior, Wisconsin, Yvonne MacDonald bid farewell to her loved ones and embarked on her final journey. Surrounded the warmth of her family, Yvonne peacefully passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023 at her cherished home. Born on May 7, 1963 in the bustling city of Chicago, Yvonne was the daughter of Clayton and Joann Ball.

Yvonne’s life was a tapestry of love, laughter, and devotion. She found immense joy in spending time with her beloved grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Her furry companion, Buddy, was her constant companion on countless heartwarming adventures. Yvonne’s passion for caring for others extended beyond her family, as she dedicated her professional career as an office manager for a renowned dermatologist.

While Yvonne reveled in her role as a supportive and nurturing grandmother, she also excelled in the workplace. For many years, she lent her talents to Barcode, where she left an indelible mark on both colleagues and clients alike. Yvonne’s compassion and unwavering commitment to excellence were the pillars of her success throughout her career.

As we honor the memory of Yvonne, let us not forget those who have preceded her in death, including her father Clayton, several beloved aunts, uncles, and sister-in-law. Yvonne’s unwavering love and presence will forever be cherished her husband of 41 years, Ponch (Wayne), and their children: Phil, Mike (Jay), Steven, stepdaughter Jackie (Jeff), and Janelle (Bruce). Her legacy also lives on through her mother Joann and her adoring siblings: Dottie, Diane (Bill), Mary, Peggy (Rich), brother-in-law Bob (Sue), Jim (Chrissy), and sister-in-law Cynthia. Her family extended well beyond blood ties, as Yvonne was surrounded numerous nieces, nephews, and twelve beloved grandchildren.

The celebration of Yvonne’s life will take place on November 19, 2023, at the Buffalo House, from 2-5 pm. This gathering will be an opportunity for friends, relatives, and acquaintances to reflect upon Yvonne’s remarkable journey, offering support and comfort to one another during this time of grief.

