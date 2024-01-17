Yulhee Updates Fans on Her New Creative Hobby

Yulhee, the former spouse of F.T. Island’s Choi Min Hwan, recently took to social media to give her fans a glimpse into her daily life. In her first update following her divorce, Yulhee shared her newfound hobby of making dolls.

On January 16, Yulhee posted two photos on her Instagram story, showcasing her process of creating the dolls. The first photo displayed the materials she was using, while the second one featured the finished dolls. In her caption, she playfully revealed, “Yoon Ga Hee and Kim Yul Hee’s preferences are polar opposites.”

It seems that Yulhee has found comfort and solace in this creative outlet as she navigates through the changes in her personal life. Through these photos, she offered her fans an intimate peek into her ordinary, yet meaningful, daily activities. Yulhee has been actively sharing more updates on her Instagram account, allowing her followers to stay connected and up-to-date with her journey.

As many may recall, Yulhee and Choi Min Hwan tied the knot in 2018 after discovering they were expecting a son. The couple later welcomed twin daughters into their family. However, in a surprising announcement on December 4, 2023, they revealed their decision to end their marital relationship. Despite the divorce, both Yulhee and Choi Min Hwan have emphasized their dedication to their children’s well-being, with Choi Min Hwan taking custody and Yulhee remaining actively involved in parenting.

Yulhee’s passion for doll-making not only showcases her artistic side but also demonstrates her resilience and ability to find joy in the midst of challenging times. Her updates on social media serve as an inspiration for her fans, reminding them that life’s obstacles can be overcome with creativity and a positive spirit.