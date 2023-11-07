New NFT Social Lead Resigns Amidst Controversy

The Bored Ape Yacht Club, a popular NFT project, has recently been shaken controversy as the Social Lead, Shpend Salihu, resigned from his position following the resurfacing of racist and antisemitic tweets from his past. Salihu took to Twitter to announce his departure, stating that the tweets do not reflect his true beliefs and values.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club, known for its collection of 10,000 unique Ethereum profile pictures, or PFPs, has gained immense popularity since its launch in early 2021. These NFTs serve as access passes to an exclusive club with various benefits, including access to events, exclusive drops, and ApeCoin tokens. The project has generated nearly $3 billion in trading volume and has spawned successful follow-up projects like the Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Otherside.

Yuga Labs, the startup behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club, confirmed Salihu’s resignation but declined to comment further on the matter. Salihu’s departure coincided with ApeFest, the annual real-world celebration for Bored Ape Yacht Club members, held in Hong Kong. However, the event was marred reports of attendees experiencing eye pain, possibly due to UV light overexposure.

The controversy surrounding Salihu’s tweets has sparked criticism from Bored Ape NFT owners and other prominent collectors. Some have questioned the hiring process and the lack of background screening before bringing someone on board. The incident raises concerns about the responsibilities of companies in vetting their employees’ public social media presence.

Yuga Labs and its co-founders have faced previous accusations of endorsing antisemitic and racist imagery in the creation of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. The company vehemently denies these claims, emphasizing the diverse heritage of its co-founders. Legal disputes have also ensued, with Yuga Labs successfully suing artist Ryder Ripps and collaborator Jeremy Cahen over a copycat Bored Ape collection. The court ruled in Yuga Labs’ favor, ordering the pair to pay damages and transfer the smart contract to the company.

As the Bored Ape Yacht Club navigates this controversy, it remains to be seen how the project will move forward and address the concerns raised its community.

