What to Expect in the Upcoming Netflix Releases for December 2023

The upcoming December 2023 schedule for Netflix has been unveiled, revealing a lineup of exciting TV shows and movies. This includes highly anticipated releases such as Yu Yu Hakusho Season 1 Episodes 1 to 6, among others.

“Beast” and “The Croods: A New Age” are among the new TV shows and movies coming to Peacock from December 4-10. Meanwhile, Netflix is set to release “The Archies” directed Zoya Akhtar, “Leave the World Behind” Sam Esmail, and the documentary “Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning” on the same dates. HBO Max will also present a captivating documentary titled “Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning.”

As for Yu Yu Hakusho Season 1, the first six episodes are scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, December 14, 2023. While the official release time has not been announced, based on Netflix’s typical release pattern, it is expected to be available at 08:00 A.M. PT. This translates to 11:00 A.M. ET for viewers in the Eastern Time Zone, 4:00 P.M. BST for those in the British Summer Timezone, and 5:00 P.M. CET for viewers in the Central European Time Zone.

To catch Yu Yu Hakusho Season 1 Episodes 1 to 6, viewers can tune in to Netflix. Subscription options are available with the ad-supported plan costing $6.99 a month and allowing users to stream shows and movies with commercials. On the other hand, an ad-free subscription plan is available for $15.49 a month, providing a commercial-free streaming experience.

The star-studded cast of Yu Yu Hakusho Season 1 includes Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, Jun Shison as Kurama, Kanata Hongô as Hiei, Shûhei Uesugi as Kazuma Kuwabara, and Sei Shiraishi as Keiko Yukimura, among others.

The storyline of Yu Yu Hakusho Season 1 revolves around the life of Yusuke Urameshi, a rebellious teenager who dies while attempting to save a young boy in a road accident. Through a selfless act, Yusuke is given a second chance at life in the Underworld as a Spirit Detective, tasked with investigating cases involving rogue yokai.

