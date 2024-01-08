The Success Continues: Yu Yu Hakusho Live Action Series Maintains Top Spot in Non-English-language Rankings

In a remarkable achievement, Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho live action series has maintained its position in the top five of the global non-English-language rankings for the platform. And not only that, it has secured the number one spot for the second consecutive week since its release.

Netflix has also shared some fascinating statistics on the series’ viewership during these three weeks, providing valuable insight into the magnitude of its success. From December 25 to 31, the series garnered 2.6 million total views, accumulating a staggering 11 million hours of watch time with an average runtime of 4 hours and 11 minutes per session. In the previous week, from December 18 to 24, the series reached 6.2 million total views, generating an impressive 26.1 million hours of watch time, again with an average runtime of 4 hours and 11 minutes. Although a second season has not been announced yet, it is widely anticipated that one will be revealed in the near future.

Directed Sho Tsukikawa and featuring scripts Tatsuro Mishima, the Yu Yu Hakusho live action series also enlisted the expertise of VFX supervisor Ryo Sakaguchi. Produced TOHO Studios and Netflix, the series was filmed at TOHO’s stage facilities in Tokyo. This collaboration between the two entities was established in April 2021, with Yu Yu Hakusho live action being the inaugural production on the Tokyo stages.

The original manga series, created renowned author and illustrator Yoshihiro Togashi, ran from 1990 to 1994 and was later published in English through Viz Media’s edition of Shonen Jump, starting in 2002. It spanned 19 volumes, all of which eventually received an English print release. The popularity of Yu Yu Hakusho extended beyond the manga, as it also received a successful television anime adaptation from 1992 to 1995, resulting in the production of two films and two OVA releases.

As we move forward into 2023, it is important to stay updated on all the latest news surrounding anime, manga, films, and live-action adaptations. The continued success of Yu Yu Hakusho only serves to illustrate the enduring and widespread appeal of these beloved forms of entertainment.