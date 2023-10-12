Netflix to Premiere Live-Action Adaptation of Manga Series Yu Yu Hakusho

Netflix announced that the popular manga series Yu Yu Hakusho will be adapted into a live-action Netflix series. The premiere is set to take place worldwide on December 14, 2023. The news was shared through a post on Netflix’s official social media account, accompanied a trailer. Additionally, a teaser trailer for the first season can be found on Netflix itself.

The live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho will be helmed director Sho Tsukikawa, who has previously worked on other anime-to-live-action projects like Let Me Eat Your Pancreas and My Little Monster. Netflix revealed that the series has been in production for five years leading up to its completion.

Before the global release, an exclusive advance screening event for the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho Netflix series will be held in Tokyo, Japan on December 13, 2023. This gives fans a chance to experience the adaptation a day before it is made available to the general public.

The cast for the series has already been announced, with Kōji Seto playing the protagonist, Yusuke Urameshi. Other cast members include Iwata Takanori as Kazuma Kuwabara, Sakurada Dori as Hiei, and Itagaki Rihito as Kurama. Kitamura Takumi, who played Takemichi Hanagaki in the Tokyo Revengers movies, will also be part of the cast.

Yu Yu Hakusho, created Yoshihiro Togashi, first captivated readers over three decades ago. The beloved manga series will now come to life in a live-action adaptation, bringing the world of Yusuke Urameshi and his supernatural adventures to a new audience. Fans of the original anime series can also stream it on Crunchyroll, while Viz Media is responsible for handling the manga.

