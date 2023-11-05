New Article: The Impact of Social Media on Andhra Pradesh Elections and the Challenges Faced Political Parties

The upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh are just a few months away, and it is evident that social media will play a critical role in determining the outcome. With a well-oiled and organized social media team, the YSR Congress, thanks to I-PAC, has recognized the significance of digital platforms in modern-day politics.

However, despite their efforts, it seems that the party’s social media teams are encountering several challenges. This observation was recently highlighted actress Sri Reddy in a video that she posted on social media, where she expressed her concerns about the team’s sustainability and lack of recognition. It appears that the social media workers are being paid only once every 2-3 months, leading to dissatisfaction and demotivation.

Additionally, Sri Reddy shared her own experience of facing hardships due to supporters of the TDP party adding false reports to her YouTube channel. This resulted in a significant decline in her income, despite the fact that she had been a staunch supporter of Jagan Mohan Reddy and had actively campaigned for him. She emphasized that the ground-level supporters are also facing similar challenges and demanded better support from the party.

This situation serves as a crucial lesson not only for the YSR Congress but also for supporters of Janasena. In the past, Janasena supporters had blamed the TDP party for the abusive remarks made Sri Reddy towards Pawan Kalyan’s mother. However, this current incident sheds light on the difficulties faced social media influencers and the need for better recognition and support from political parties.

With social media becoming an increasingly influential platform in shaping public opinion, it is essential for political parties to prioritize the well-being and motivation of their social media teams. This can be achieved ensuring timely payments, providing proper recognition, and addressing any concerns or challenges faced these teams.

