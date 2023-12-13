The Rising Popularity of Rice Water in Skincare

Rice water has long been celebrated in Asia for its beauty benefits, and its popularity is soaring even further thanks to social media. The viral TikTok trend has brought the use of rice water for hair health into the spotlight, but what about its benefits for the skin? With hashtags like #ricewaterforskin garnering millions of views, it’s clear that people are curious about this skincare concoction.

So, what exactly is rice water? It is the starchy water that remains after rinsing or soaking rice, and it is packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients. In skincare, rice water is often used in toner form. Dr. Teresa Song, a board-certified dermatologist, explains that rice water contains brightening ingredients like kojic acid, antioxidants like ferulic acid, and hydrating ingredients like allantoin. Dr. Song also notes that rice water can potentially improve skin texture and pigmentation with consistent use while possessing calming and restorative properties for irritated skin.

Furthermore, rice water is loaded with antioxidants such as ferulic acid and vitamin E, which combat free radicals caused environmental stressors and UV rays. It’s no wonder that the skincare community is buzzing about the potential benefits of rice water.

While rice water is generally well-tolerated all skin types, it’s crucial to use it in moderation. Overusing it can lead to dryness, flakiness, rashes, or scalp irritation if used as a shampoo. To avoid any adverse effects, it is recommended to spot test the rice water when introducing it into your skincare routine. Additionally, proper cleansing of the rice and avoiding the use of rice water that has been stored for a long time is essential to prevent bacterial contamination.

Creating rice water at home is simple. Soak half a cup of uncooked rice in two cups of water for 30 minutes and strain the rice three times. The resulting water can be stored in an airtight container, like a mason jar. Dr. Song suggests using rice water as the first step in your skincare routine, immediately after washing your face, for optimal absorption. It can be used daily but ideally two to three times a week for the best results.

For those who prefer ready-made products, the market offers a variety of options containing rice water. Some recommendations include the Tatcha The Rice Wash Soft Cream Cleanser or the SKII Facial Treatment Essence.

With its potential to enhance skin health and appearance, rice water has gained significant attention in the skincare community. Whether you opt for a DIY solution or choose to explore products that contain rice water, incorporating this ancient beauty secret into your routine may be worth considering.