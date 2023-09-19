Motorcycling Social Media Stars Raise Concerns About Regional Roads

A pair of motorcycling social media stars, Paul Povh and Michael White, are using their platform to call attention to the deteriorating state of regional roads in South Australia. They believe that motorcyclists face potentially catastrophic consequences from potholes and other road hazards.

Povh and White, from the Hogs Cogs and Two Aussie Flogs YouTube channel and podcast, will be riding from Melbourne to Tailem Bend in South Australia, passing through the state’s Upper South East, ahead of a national rally. Along the way, they will document the poor road conditions, particularly the presence of dangerous potholes, and share their experiences on social media.

According to Povh, hitting a pothole on a motorcycle can have life-threatening consequences. They are hoping to bring awareness to this issue and put pressure on governments to make necessary improvements to the roads. Their goal is to improve safety for all motorcyclists.

The issue of potholes in South Australia has been on the rise in recent years due to increased rainfall. The South East region has experienced record rain in June, leading to more reports of damage caused potholes. The Department for Infrastructure and Transport acknowledges the problem and tries to address it through regular road maintenance. However, the aging road network in the South East poses challenges, and repairs are not always successful in the long term.

Motorcyclists are at a higher risk due to the nature of their vehicles. Data from reporting app Snap Send Solve shows that complaints about potholes in South Australia have increased 109% between July 2022 and July 2023. This highlights the need for better road maintenance to protect the safety of motorcyclists.

Povh and White are determined to continue their advocacy for improved road conditions, as they have received reports of serious accidents caused potholes. They believe that sustained pressure on authorities is necessary to bring about lasting change.

