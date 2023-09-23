Outrage Over YouTuber’s Video of Sneaking Into Indian Metro Without a Ticket

A foreign YouTuber, Fidias Panayiotou, has faced social media backlash after posting a video demonstrating how to “sneak into the Indian metro” without paying for a ticket. The video, which has been viewed over a million times in just three days, shows Panayiotou asking fellow commuters if it is possible to travel without a ticket. He then proceeds to jump over a ticket gate and enters the platform, even performing pull-ups on the packed train before getting off at another station.

The video has sparked outrage among social media users, with many calling for action to be taken against Panayiotou. Some users have even accused him of bribing security guards to create the video. Others have expressed their disappointment and urged him to respect local rules and regulations.

The incident has raised questions about the ethical implications of creating such content for social media. Many users have criticized Panayiotou for prioritizing views and engagement over ethical behavior. They argue that he shouldn’t have risked breaking the law and setting a bad example for his followers.

While some expressed their support for Panayiotou as a content creator, they still condemned his actions as wrong and unethical.

