Controversy Erupts Over YouTuber’s Criticism of Loossemble’s Debut Event

Recently, a YouTuber known as SWAYNAMI faced backlash for his comments about the debut event of the newly formed girl group, Loossemble. Comprised of five former members of LOONA, Loossemble has been generating buzz since their groundbreaking legal win that freed all twelve members from their previous company, Blockberry Creative.

Before their official debut, Loossemble had already planned a US Debut Ceremony tour, which began on September 15, the same day of their debut. While many fans were excited to see the group’s return to the United States, it was inevitable that not everyone would be satisfied with the experience.

SWAYNAMI, in his video titled “LOONA Assemble: Loossemble’s K-Pop ‘Concert’ SCAM,” shared his experience attending the group’s New York date. While some of his complaints, such as confusion over the ticket stating LOONA rather than Loossemble, could be considered valid, many fans felt that his criticisms could have been resolved through a simple online search. It was made clear that the event was not intended to be a full concert.

However, one comment made SWAYNAMI stood out to fans due to its perceived sexism. During a segment where Loossemble members performed random dances, SWAYNAMI remarked that if he wanted to see “hot Asian girls dance to K-Pop,” he could have just scrolled through TikTok. This comment drew significant backlash, with fans deeming it inappropriate and derogatory.

Ultimately, SWAYNAMI concluded that LOONA fans were “tricked” into attending the event and labeled it as a “cash grab.” His video generated hundreds of thousands of views on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok.

In response, fans expressed their disagreement with SWAYNAMI’s critique, calling it hypercritical and voicing their support for Loossemble and LOONA.

Definitions:

– Loossemble: A girl group formed five members of LOONA after a legal dispute with their previous company.

– LOONA: A South Korean girl group known for their unique concept and storytelling.

– Blockberry Creative: LOONA’s former company.

– US Debut Ceremony: A tour organized Loossemble to celebrate their debut in the United States.

