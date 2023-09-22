10 Life Lessons You Wish You Knew Before Turning 30

As we reach the age of 30, it is natural to reflect on our past experiences and consider all the things we have learned, gained, or lost. YouTuber Hannah Malu recently turned 30 and decided to share the 12 life lessons she wished she had known sooner in her life. This article will summarize Hannah’s points and provide additional insights.

Firstly, Hannah emphasizes the importance of following your intuition. She wishes she had listened to her instinct and pursued her dream career earlier, instead of conforming to societal expectations. While different paths work for different individuals, trusting our intuition can lead us to greater fulfillment.

Secondly, Hannah reminds us that people generally care more about themselves than they do about us. Realizing this can be liberating because it releases the pressure of trying to please everyone. While some people, such as family members and close friends, may consider us their main character, it is essential to focus on self-care and prioritize our own well-being.

Hannah’s third point is about skincare and sunscreen. She emphasizes the importance of taking care of our skin and protecting it from harmful UV rays. This simple act can prevent long-term damage and maintain the health of our skin.

Next, Hannah acknowledges that we cannot control everything in our lives. While we can strive to control certain aspects, it is essential to accept that there are things beyond our control. Letting go of worries about the uncontrollable can significantly improve our overall well-being.

Investing in friendships is another lesson Hannah emphasizes. The friendships we form in our twenties or earlier often have a significant impact on our lifetime happiness. Therefore, it is crucial to make time for and nurture these relationships.

Taking care of our bodies is also a lesson Hannah wishes she had known sooner. She advises watching what we eat and adopting a healthy lifestyle. Making conscious choices about our diet and physical activity can lead to a healthier body in the long run.

Recognizing that everyone struggles is an important realization. No matter how alone we may feel, there are others who have experienced similar hardships. Understanding this can provide comfort and support during challenging times.

Managing our finances is another crucial lesson. Starting early and being mindful of our spending and saving habits can have a significant impact on our financial well-being in the long term.

While it is important to consider other people’s opinions, Hannah reminds us not to take them too seriously. We should value feedback from those who care about us, but ultimately, we know ourselves best. Trusting our own judgment and making decisions that align with our values is crucial.

Lastly, Hannah advises taking action and not procrastinating on our dreams and goals. By taking steps towards what we want to achieve, we can make progress and create the life we desire.

In summary, turning 30 is a milestone that often prompts reflection on our life’s lessons. Hannah Malu shares her experiences, highlighting the significance of following our intuition, understanding that people prioritize themselves, practicing self-care, embracing the uncontrollable, nurturing friendships, prioritizing physical health, recognizing common struggles, managing finances wisely, not taking opinions too seriously, and taking action towards our goals. These lessons serve as valuable guidance for anyone navigating adulthood.

Sources:

– Hannah Malu’s YouTube video.