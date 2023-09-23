Kwebbelkop Introduces AI 2.0 with a Real-Life Touch

Jordi Van Den Bussche, popularly known as Kwebbelkop, made headlines in August 2023 when he unveiled his AI-generated virtual persona on his YouTube channel, resembling a VTuber’s 3D design. However, this move faced criticism from some who claimed it lacked authenticity and was driven financial motives.

Yesterday, Kwebbelkop addressed the criticism on his channel and announced the introduction of the second generation of his AI persona. Unlike the previous version, which was 3D animated, the new iteration features his actual face and voice, enhanced and refined AI technology.

In a side-by-side comparison, viewers can see the difference between the two AI models. Kwebbelkop was criticized many for using AI as a means to avoid putting in traditional effort while still profiting from YouTube. Others simply wanted to see the genuine YouTuber back on their screens.

In a three-minute video, Kwebbelkop admitted that the AI 1.0 version was released prematurely and that it wasn’t fully matured. Interestingly, he revealed that the entire video announcing AI 2.0 was also created using AI technology, featuring his actual face and voice.

Fans, however, remain critical of the new AI project. The video received a less-than-enthusiastic response, with many expressing their disappointment. It remains to be seen whether Kwebbelkop will continue with this venture despite the online criticism.

