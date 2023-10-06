Indian Government Requires YouTube, Telegram, and X to Filter Child Sexual Abuse Material

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has instructed YouTube, Telegram, and X (formerly Twitter) to proactively filter out child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the Indian Internet. Failure to comply with the notice would result in the loss of intermediary liability protections for these platforms. This means that the companies could face legal action along with users who share CSAM.

A YouTube spokesperson stated that the platform has a zero-tolerance policy for child sexual abuse material and has made significant investments in technology and teams to combat it. In the second quarter of 2023 alone, YouTube removed over 94,000 channels and 2.5 million videos for violating child safety policies. They will continue working with experts to provide the best protection for minors and families.

The actions from the Indian government come after a financial daily reached out to them about the presence of CSAM on these platforms. While YouTube utilizes an automatic tool called Child Sexual Abuse Imagery (CSAI) Match to proactively identify and remove CSAM, X does not disclose information about its proactive removal methods. The Stanford Internet Observatory found instances of CSAMpassing safeguards on X.

Telegram, although end-to-end encrypted for personal chats, has complied with deletion requests from the Delhi High Court in the past. However, it remains unclear whether Telegram employs proactive CSAM detection technologies.

The Indian government has cited specific rules in the Information Technology (Intermediary Liability Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 to justify their actions. These rules require social media platforms to make reasonable efforts to prevent the posting of paedophilic or harmful content and deploy technology-based measures, including automated tools, to proactively identify child sexual abuse information.

Failure to comply with the government’s notice could result in stringent penalties and fines under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

In conclusion, the Indian government has taken action against YouTube, Telegram, and X to tackle the issue of child sexual abuse material circulating on their platforms. The companies must proactively filter out this content or face legal consequences. The government’s actions are in line with its efforts to protect minors and ensure a safe digital environment for all.

