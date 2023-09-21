New AI-Powered Tools Revolutionize YouTube Creators’ Experience

YouTube has introduced a range of new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools designed to assist and inspire content creators. The move is a part of YouTube’s wider effort to incorporate generative AI technology into its platform, allowing creators to produce high-quality videos and reach a larger audience. Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, expressed the company’s goal to make content creation accessible to everyone leveraging generative AI’s ability to simplify complex tasks.

One of the key features unveiled is Dream Screen, an experimental AI tool specifically developed for YouTube Shorts, the platform’s rival to TikTok. Dream Screen enables creators to add AI-generated video or image backgrounds to their vertical videos. By simply typing a prompt describing their desired background, users can generate surreal environments, such as outer space or a beach made of jelly beans. Although Dream Screen is currently available to a select group of creators, YouTube plans to roll out this feature more widely next year.

YouTube also showcased other AI-powered tools during their event. Content creators will have access to tools that assist with brainstorming, drafting video outlines, and searching for music using descriptive phrases. Additionally, YouTube is working on an AI-powered dubbing tool, which will facilitate video sharing in different languages.

Creators are excited about the potential of these new tools. Alan Chikin Chow, a popular YouTube content creator based in Los Angeles, highlighted his enthusiasm for using the AI-powered dubbing tool to reach global audiences. He believes that global content is the future and wants to engage with viewers in different parts of the world who may not understand the language of his videos. Chow also expressed his excitement about utilizing the new editing tools to save time during the content creation process.

Although generative AI has garnered attention and raised concerns, YouTube creators like Chikin Chow see it as a valuable collaborator and supplement to their creative work. They believe that embracing AI technology will lead to long-term success in the ever-changing landscape of content creation.

