New Live TV Streaming Services in October 2023: What You Need to Know

In the rapidly changing world of cord-cutting, several live TV streaming services have recently made changes to their channels and prices. Hulu, for example, has added multiple new channels to its live TV service, including more local channels. However, the price of Hulu’s live TV streaming service has also been increased.

To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a guide that looks at the offerings of Vidgo, Fubo, Philo, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu with live TV, and YouTube TV. This comprehensive list, accurate as of October 1st, 2023, includes the channels each service offers.

It’s worth noting that some services allow you to stream multiple channels simultaneously, depending on the package you choose. Additionally, Sling TV’s login can be used for certain apps like ESPN. Local channels available can vary depending on your location and the package you select.

When considering which service to choose, it’s essential to ensure compatibility with the devices you own. Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, Xbox, and PlayStation are among the supported platforms. Chromecast specifically works on any Chromecast-supported device like Android TV and Google TV.

DVR storage is an important factor to consider. DIRECTV STREAM offers unlimited hours of free DVR storage for new customers, while Philo includes an unlimited one-year DVR and on-demand programming. Sling TV provides a free 50-hour DVR, and additional DVR space can be purchased for $5 per month. YouTube TV offers unlimited storage for nine months, while Fubo offers 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage with no expiration. Hulu + Live TV and Vidgo also provide ample DVR storage options.

Price is naturally a crucial aspect in determining the best deal. The base plans for each service are as follows: DIRECTV STREAM – Entertainment plan ($74.99/mo.), Fubo – Pro plan ($74.99/mo.), Sling TV – Sling Orange/Blue ($40/mo.) or Sling Orange & Blue ($55/mo.), Hulu + Live TV – Base plan ($76.99/mo. – increasing on October 12, 2023), Philo – Base plan ($25/mo.), Vidgo – Plus plan ($69.99/mo.), and YouTube TV – Base plan ($72.99/mo.). Keep in mind that these prices are subject to change, so it’s important to check each service’s website for updated information.

Ultimately, the best service for you is the one that offers the channels you desire. Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Philo, Vidgo, and DIRECTV STREAM are all excellent options. If you’re still unsure, take advantage of their free trials to test them out and make a choice based on your experience.

