YouTube TV Focuses on NFL Sunday Ticket, but NBA Rights Could Be on the Horizon

YouTube TV is setting its sights on perfecting the viewer experience of its NFL Sunday Ticket package before exploring potential bids for NBA rights. While Disney/ESPN and Warner Bros. Discovery currently hold NBA domestic rights until 2024-2025, YouTube TV hasn’t ruled out the possibility of entering the race for future rights deals in the near future.

Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube, addressed the company’s approach at Bloomberg’s Screentime event, stating that they are currently taking it “one step at a time.” He emphasized their focus on the NFL Sunday Ticket and their commitment to enhancing the game-day experience for viewers, especially the younger fans who expect innovation and seamless integration on the platform.

Despite initial concerns about YouTube TV’s ability to handle the viewer demand, the NFL Sunday Ticket package proved successful during the first Sunday game of the season in September. Google’s decision to offer a free trial of the service, paired with positive user feedback, contributed to its triumph. This success could potentially strengthen their position for future partnerships, including NBA rights or other opportunities.

While the NFL Sunday Ticket received praise from users, there were a few complaints regarding the inability to choose specific games for the multiview feature. YouTube TV plans to refine the package to address these concerns and provide a more tailored and personalized experience for its viewers.

YouTube TV currently offers the NFL Sunday Ticket package, allowing sports fans to watch live out-of-market games every Sunday. Subscribers have the option to choose between different packages, such as the NFL Sunday Ticket + YouTube TV for $349 a year with an active YouTube TV base plan, or the NFL Sunday Ticket + NFL Redzone + YouTube TV for $389 a year with an active YouTube TV base plan. Additionally, customers who subscribe before October 31 will receive three months of Max, formerly HBO Max.

Although YouTube TV has yet to comment on potential bids for NBA rights, their focus on perfecting the NFL Sunday Ticket package demonstrates their commitment to enhancing the sports viewing experience for their users.

