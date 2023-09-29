New CW Affiliates Added to YouTube TV Lineup

YouTube TV has expanded its channel lineup adding new CW and MyNetwork TV affiliates in several markets. The CW affiliates launched in Atlanta earlier this summer, and YouTube TV has now added affiliates in Dayton, Providence, and Hartford/New Haven. The addition of these affiliates brings a variety of fresh content to YouTube TV subscribers, including popular shows and live events.

These new CW and MyNetwork TV affiliates join a growing number of channels available on YouTube TV. The streaming service offers a base plan with over 100 live channels, unlimited DVR space, and special features like Key Play Views. Subscribers also have the option to add several standalone network and package add-ons to customize their viewing experience.

The standalone add-ons include popular networks such as HBO, STARZ, Showtime, and more. YouTube TV also offers package add-ons like Entertainment Plus, Sports Plus, and Spanish Plus. The Entertainment Plus add-on provides access to HBO Max, STARZ, and Showtime, while the Sports Plus add-on includes channels like beIN SPORTS, NFL RedZone, and Stadium. The Spanish Plus add-on offers a variety of Spanish-language networks.

In addition to these channel options, YouTube TV is also the home of NFL Sunday Ticket. Subscribers can watch every out-of-market NFL game adding this package to their subscription.

The continually expanding channel lineup and customizable options make YouTube TV a versatile streaming service for a wide range of viewers. Sign up today to enjoy your favorite shows and more.

Sources: The CW, YouTube TV