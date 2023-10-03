YouTube TV Tops J.D. Power’s Satisfaction Study for Live TV Streaming

According to J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study, YouTube TV is leading the pack as the most satisfying live TV streaming service, with a rating of 795 out of 1,000. Hulu + Live TV comes in second place with 785 points.

This result is significant for YouTube TV, considering that consumers are increasingly looking for ways to save money amidst rising costs and numerous streaming options. Cost plays a vital role in customer satisfaction and influences whether customers choose to stick with a service or switch to another.

Over the past decade, more viewers have been abandoning traditional cable in favor of streaming platforms due to their historically lower costs. However, with rising inflation rates and programming costs, many streaming companies have raised their prices, causing viewers to reassess which services they are willing to pay for.

Despite this, the study found that cable and satellite customers were still more likely to switch to a live TV streaming service rather than return to cable. On average, live TV streaming costs around $69 per month, while cable and satellite average $113 per month.

YouTube TV’s base plan currently costs $54.99 per month, thanks to a limited-time promotion that offers a $18 discount for the first three months. The regular price for the base plan is $72.99, following a price increase in March.

Carl Lepper, Senior Director of Technology, Media, and Telecom Intelligence at J.D. Power, commented on the cost difference between cable/satellite providers and live TV streaming companies, acknowledging the higher expenses involved in running a traditional service. However, he also highlighted the success of streaming services, particularly in customer care.

According to the study, 84% of streaming customers who contacted customer service found it easy to resolve their issues. Dish ranked highest among cable/satellite TV national segments with 709 points, followed DIRECTV with 705 points. In the east region, Verizon Fios topped the rankings with 746 points, while DIRECTV earned the top spot in the west region with 704 points.

Overall, YouTube TV’s top ranking in J.D. Power’s satisfaction study reflects its ability to cater to customers’ needs and provide a satisfactory streaming experience.

Sources:

– J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study