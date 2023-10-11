Google to Stop Using “Save Hundreds of Dollars” Claim in YouTube TV Ads After Complaint from Charter

Betty Davis

Google has agreed to stop using its claim that users can save hundreds of dollars switching from cable to YouTube TV, following a complaint from Charter Communication. The National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended that Google discontinue the claim, stating that it did not consider the streaming options provided cable companies, such as Charter’s Spectrum service. The NAD found that Google’s calculation was based only on the cost of two set-top boxes per household for “standalone cable” services, ignoring the fact that streaming options do not require a set-top box.

While the NAD acknowledged that identifying “comparable” offerings in the dynamic and competitive market can be challenging, it pointed out that cable providers also offer regional sports networks that are not available on YouTube TV. The recommendation to withdraw the ads does not prevent Google from making other truthful claims about the price of its service compared to cable.

Google initially disagreed with the NAD’s decision and expressed its intention to appeal. However, it has now accepted the ruling and will cease using the claim that users can save $600 switching to YouTube TV in its advertising.

Source:
– National Advertising Division (NAD) of the Better Business Bureau

