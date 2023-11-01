New Era for NBA Fans: YouTube TV Introduces 4K Support

YouTube TV has unveiled an exciting development for NBA enthusiasts introducing 4K support on its platform through the inclusion of NBA TV. This means that fans will now have the opportunity to enjoy more NBA games in stunning 4K resolution.

With this latest addition, it is essential to note that not all content on NBA TV will be available in 4K. The 4K channel will only be accessible on YouTube TV when broadcasting programs in 4K. Additionally, subscribing to the 4K add-on on YouTube TV is necessary to gain access to these immersive 4K channels.

YouTube TV has been progressively expanding its 4K offerings, which also include an increased selection of on-demand 4K programs. This move aims to enhance the viewing experience for sports lovers and fans who crave high-definition visuals.

Here is a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about enjoying 4K content on YouTube TV:

Compatible Devices for 4K Playback:

– 4K smart TVs

– 4K Android TV models such as Sony Bravia and others

– Samsung, LG, and HiSense 4K smart TVs from 2019 onward

– 4K streaming devices connected to a 4K TV, including:

– Chromecast with Google TV

– 4K Roku Streaming Devices

– Apple TV 4K (2021)

– PS4 Pro

– Amazon Fire 4K Stick (1st Gen – 2018)

– Nvidia Shield

It is important to note that while 4K is available on select content for Apple TV and PS4 Pro, some programs may have lower quality or experience rebuffering issues during playback.

If you encounter difficulties streaming videos in 4K, consider the following tips:

– Ensure that you have a compatible device to watch 4K videos on YouTube TV, along with an HDCP 2.2 compliant HDMI cable for connection. Moreover, confirm that your TV supports 4K playback.

– To enjoy videos in 4K, verify that your download speed is 25 Mbps or higher.

– In the event that your TV or streaming device does not support 4K, the content will not play in 4K, irrespective of whether a 4K video is being transmitted. In such cases, the video will play in either HD or SD quality.

– Double-check that the video quality selector is set to 4K.

For users wishing to get a glimpse of 4K quality on their TV devices, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the YouTube TV app on your TV device.

2. Locate and select the icon in the top-right corner.

3. Under “Add to membership,” find 4K Plus in the list of add-on networks.

4. Opt to “Preview a 4K video” to experience the test video in breathtaking 4K quality.

To validate whether 4K streaming is being received, users can refer to the “Stats for Nerds” feature. Follow the instructions in this linked article to access and check Stats for Nerds.

Furthermore, keep an eye out for the distinctive icon that indicates programs offered in extraordinary 4K resolution. Prepare to immerse yourself in a whole new level of NBA action with YouTube TV’s introduction of 4K support.

