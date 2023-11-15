New YouTube Policy Requires Disclosures on AI-Generated Content

YouTube has announced a new policy update that will require creators to add disclosure labels on videos that contain content generated artificial intelligence (AI). The aim of the policy is to prevent viewers from being misled synthetic content that can be difficult to differentiate from reality.

The disclosure labels will be necessary for AI-generated or otherwise synthetic content that is considered “realistic.” This includes videos that depict events that never happened or feature someone saying or doing something they didn’t actually do. The new policy is especially crucial when sensitive topics like elections, conflicts, public health crises, or public officials are involved.

The introduction of this policy follows concerns raised digital information integrity experts about the proliferation of generative AI tools. These tools could potentially lead to an increase in convincing but misleading content being shared on social media and the internet, posing a particular threat ahead of upcoming elections.

YouTube is not alone in addressing the transparency of AI-generated content. Other platforms, such as TikTok and Meta (formerly Facebook and Instagram’s parent company), have also implemented similar rules. TikTok added a label for AI-generated content earlier this year, requiring users to disclose when content featuring “realistic scenes” is created or edited with AI. Meta recently announced that political advertisers will be required to disclose any use of AI in their ads.

YouTube’s disclosure policy will be integrated into the video upload process and will be rolled out early next year. The labels will typically appear in the videos’ description panels, but for sensitive topics, they will be more prominently displayed within the video player. Content created using YouTube’s own generative AI tools will also be clearly labeled.

Creators who fail to comply with the new requirements may face penalties, including content removal or suspension from YouTube’s Partner Program, which allows creators to monetize their content. Additionally, AI-generated or synthetic content that violates YouTube’s community guidelines will be subject to the same restrictions or removal as other videos.

In addition to the disclosure policy, YouTube has also introduced a feature that allows users to request the removal of AI-generated or manipulated content that simulates an identifiable individual, including their face or voice. This change aims to address concerns about the rise of non-consensual sexual images and other content that manipulates people’s faces and voices using AI.

Overall, YouTube’s new policy is a step towards ensuring transparency and protecting viewers from misleading AI-generated content. By implementing disclosure labels, the platform aims to navigate the challenges posed the widespread use of generative AI tools more effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is generative AI?

Generative AI refers to the use of algorithms and machine learning to generate new content, such as text, images, videos, or audio. These algorithms can replicate and create content that closely resembles the real thing, making it difficult to distinguish between AI-generated and human-generated content.

2. Why is YouTube introducing disclosure labels for AI-generated content?

YouTube is introducing disclosure labels to ensure transparency and prevent viewers from being misled synthetic content. With the proliferation of generative AI tools, it has become increasingly challenging to differentiate AI-generated content from reality, posing a risk of spreading misleading information, especially regarding sensitive topics like elections and public health.

3. What are the consequences for creators who fail to comply with the new requirements?

Creators who consistently fail to use the disclosure labels on synthetic content that should be disclosed may face penalties such as content removal or suspension from YouTube’s Partner Program, which allows creators to monetize their content. YouTube aims to hold creators accountable for adhering to the new policy to maintain the platform’s integrity.

4. How do the disclosure labels work?

The disclosure labels will be integrated into YouTube’s video upload flow. They will typically appear in the videos’ description panels, ensuring that viewers are aware that the content contains AI-generated or synthetic elements. However, for sensitive topics, the labels will be placed more prominently within the video player.

5. Is YouTube the only platform introducing rules for AI-generated content?

No, YouTube is not alone in addressing the transparency of AI-generated content. Other platforms, such as TikTok and Meta (formerly Facebook and Instagram’s parent company), have also implemented similar rules. These platforms recognize the need to make viewers aware of AI-generated content to foster transparency and combat the spread of misleading information.