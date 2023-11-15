YouTube Implements New Policy to Combat Misleading AI-Generated Content

YouTube has announced a new policy update that will require creators to add disclosures on videos that contain content generated artificial intelligence (AI) and have the potential to mislead viewers. The policy aims to address the growing concern about the spread of synthetic content, which is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from reality due to advancements in generative AI tools.

The new labels will be required specifically for AI-generated or otherwise synthetic content that appears “realistic.” This includes videos that portray events that never happened or feature individuals saying or doing things they did not actually do. The disclosure labels will help viewers understand that the content they are watching is not genuine.

The need for such measures is particularly evident in cases where sensitive topics like elections, ongoing conflicts, public health crises, or public officials are discussed. Misleading content in these areas has the potential for significant negative impact.

YouTube’s decision to introduce this policy comes as other platforms, including TikTok and Meta (parent company of Facebook and Instagram), have also implemented rules to address the transparency of AI-generated content. TikTok introduced a new label for AI-generated content earlier this year, while Meta recently announced that political advertisers must disclose the use of AI in their ads.

YouTube’s disclosure policy will be integrated into the video upload process, and the labels will typically appear in the video description panels. However, for sensitive topics, the labels will be more prominently displayed within the video player itself. The platform plans to roll out this feature in early 2023, allowing creators time to adapt to the new requirements.

Failure to comply with the disclosure policy may result in penalties for creators, such as content removal or suspension from YouTube’s Partner Program. YouTube emphasizes that synthetic or AI-generated content that violates the platform’s community guidelines will face the same restrictions or removals as other videos.

As part of this update, YouTube will also implement a privacy request process to enable individuals to request the removal of AI-generated or manipulated content that features their likeness without consent. This change aims to address concerns surrounding the distribution of non-consensual sexual images and other content that manipulates people’s faces and voices.

With the implementation of this new policy, YouTube aims to promote transparency and integrity in content creation and consumption, particularly in an era where AI’s capabilities continue to expand.

FAQs

1. What is AI-generated content?

AI-generated content refers to any text, images, video, or audio that is created or altered using artificial intelligence tools. These tools are designed to simulate human-like behavior and generate content that can be difficult to distinguish from content created humans.

2. Why is it important to disclose AI-generated content?

Disclosing AI-generated content is crucial because it helps viewers distinguish between real and synthetic content. This is especially important when sensitive topics such as elections, public health crises, or public officials are involved, as misleading content in these areas can have severe consequences.

3. How will YouTube enforce compliance with the new disclosure policy?

YouTube has stated that creators who consistently fail to use the required labels on synthetic content may face penalties, including content removal or suspension from YouTube’s Partner Program. The platform will treat AI-generated content that violates community guidelines in the same manner as other videos.

4. When will the new disclosure labels be implemented?

YouTube plans to introduce the AI-generated disclosure labels in early 2023. Creators will have time to adjust to the new requirements before the labels become mandatory.

5. Can individuals request the removal of AI-generated content featuring their likeness?

As part of the policy update, YouTube will establish a privacy request process that allows individuals to request the removal of AI-generated or manipulated content that simulates their face or voice without consent. The platform will consider various factors, such as whether the content is satirical or features a public figure, when deciding whether to comply with removal requests.

