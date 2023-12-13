Teens’ Social Media Habits: YouTube Still on Top, TikTok Gaining Popularity

According to a recent survey conducted Pew Research Center, about 70% of teenagers visit YouTube on a daily basis. Despite concerns about the impact of social media on young people, teenagers continue to use these platforms at consistently high rates. YouTube remained the most widely used online platform among U.S. teens for the second year in a row, with a 93% usage rate. This was followed TikTok (63%), Snapchat (60%), and Instagram (59%). Remarkably, Facebook, which once dominated the youth social media scene, has experienced a significant decline in popularity, with only 33% of teens using the platform now compared to 71% in 2014-2015.

Overall, one-third of teens surveyed use at least one of the top five social media sites almost constantly. Other platforms mentioned in the study include Discord (28%), WhatsApp (21%), Twitter (20%), Twitch (17%), Reddit (14%), and BeReal (13%). It is worth noting that nearly half of the teens surveyed reported using the internet “almost constantly,” a substantial increase from 24% in previous years.

The Pew study also revealed that 70% of teens who use YouTube visit the platform daily, with 16% describing their usage as “almost constant.” TikTok is another platform that experiences high daily usage among teens at 58%, with 17% of users reporting almost constant usage. On the other hand, Snapchat and Instagram are used daily approximately 50% of teens, while Facebook only attracts 19% of daily users, with a mere 3% on the site almost constantly.

Interestingly, the survey also found gender and age disparities among teen social media habits. Teen girls are more likely than boys to report almost constant usage of TikTok (22% vs. 12%) and Snapchat (17% vs. 12%). Older teens, specifically ages 15 to 17, were also more active on platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Reddit compared to younger teens aged 13 and 14.

Regardless of gender, age, race, ethnicity, or economic background, smartphone ownership is nearly universal among teens. The survey highlights the pervasiveness of technology in today’s society and its impact on the social media habits of young people.

To access the full study conducted Pew Research Center, click here.