Survey Reveals Popular Social Media Platforms Among Teens in the US

A recent survey conducted the Pew Research Center provides insights into the social media usage of teenagers in the United States. According to the survey, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram emerged as the most popular online platforms among teens this year.

The study involved 1,453 teens aged 13 to 17 and covered various aspects of their social media, internet use, and device ownership. Notably, around 90% of the surveyed teens reported using YouTube, while platforms like Facebook and Twitter (now known as X) saw a decline in usage compared to the past decade.

Among the age group of 13 to 17, TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram were widely used, with 63%, 60%, and 59% of teens using these platforms, respectively. In the 15 to 17 age group, approximately 70% of teens reported using TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.

The survey highlighted that the social media usage among teens has remained relatively stable since last year, with TikTok’s usage remaining statistically unchanged. Interestingly, nearly one out of five teens admitted to using YouTube or TikTok “almost constantly,” indicating a significant level of engagement with these platforms.

When it came to frequency of use, seven out of ten teens reported using YouTube daily, compared to 58% for TikTok. Approximately 50% of teens used Snapchat and Instagram each day, with a small percentage stating they use these platforms almost constantly.

Furthermore, the survey explored gender and race/ethnicity differences in social media usage. Teen girls were more likely to use TikTok and Snapchat “almost constantly,” while there were no significant differences between boys and girls regarding constant usage of YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Additionally, the study found that Black and Hispanic teens reported higher levels of constant usage on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok compared to their White peers.

In unrelated social media news, a recent court ruling has paved the way for individuals to proceed with complaints against social media companies accused of negatively impacting children and teens’ mental health.

If you have a teenager who uses social media platforms, we invite you to share your experience in the comments section below.