European Union Sets Deadline for YouTube and TikTok to Address Child Protection Measures

The European Union (EU) has given YouTube and TikTok until November 30th to respond to an information request regarding their efforts to protect children from illegal and harmful content. This request is part of the EU’s Digital Services Act, which aims to establish stricter regulations for Big Tech companies. The EU is seeking more information on the measures taken both platforms to safeguard minors.

The European Commission, responsible for carrying out the request, wants to ensure that YouTube and TikTok are complying with the new rulebook set forth the EU. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to 6% of their global turnover for violations of the Digital Services Act.

While the companies have not yet provided a comment, EU industry chief Thierry Breton had previously indicated that this request was forthcoming. Breton recently urged TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to take decisive action against disinformation on their platform. He also reminded Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai of Google’s obligation to protect children and teenagers.

The Commission will evaluate the responses from YouTube and TikTok and decide the next course of action based on their assessment. It is clear that the EU is taking child protection seriously and expects tech companies to prioritize the safety of young users.

FAQ

Why is child protection important?

Child protection is crucial in the digital age to ensure the safety and well-being of young users. By implementing measures to protect children from illegal and harmful content, platforms like YouTube and TikTok can create a safer online environment for their users.

