YouTube and TikTok Given Deadline to Address Child Protection

Alphabet’s YouTube and TikTok have been given until November 30th to respond to an information request from the European Union (EU) regarding their efforts to protect minors from illegal and harmful content. This request comes as part of the EU’s new regulation for Big Tech, the Digital Services Act, which aims to enforce stricter guidelines for online platforms.

The EU is seeking detailed information from both YouTube and TikTok on the measures they have implemented to enhance child protection. The Commission wants to ensure that these popular platforms are taking the necessary steps to safeguard minors and prevent them from accessing harmful or inappropriate content.

While YouTube and TikTok have not yet commented on the request, EU industry chief Thierry Breton had previously indicated that such a demand was forthcoming. Breton has been actively engaging with technology companies, emphasizing the importance of countering disinformation and protecting young users.

Under the Digital Services Act, companies found in violation may face fines of up to 6% of their global turnover. The EU’s request for information from YouTube and TikTok is a significant step towards holding these platforms accountable for creating safe online environments for children and teenagers.

It remains to be seen how YouTube and TikTok will respond to this request and the potential implications for their businesses should they fail to meet the EU’s standards. The European Commission will review the companies’ replies and determine the appropriate next steps based on their assessments.

