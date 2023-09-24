Australians Making $9 Billion a Year from Exporting Social Media Content

According to a recent white paper titled “Culture Disrupted: Growth in Australia’s digital creative industries,” Australians are generating $9 billion in profit each year using digital tools to export social media content globally. Over the past two years, the volume of creative and original social media content posted online has doubled to six million, leading to calls for financial support for the industry.

The rise of technology and social media platforms has democratized the creative industries, removing traditional barriers to entry and allowing anyone to become a digital creator regardless of age, income, language, or location. The report highlights the need for dedicated investment and a better understanding of the creator economy to sustain Australia’s growth in this sector.

There are currently an estimated 50 million creators worldwide, with annual growth projected at 10 to 20 percent over the next five years. These creators are building sophisticated content ecosystems with multiple online and offline revenue streams. YouTube is the most widely used platform, contributing $890 million to Australia’s GDP in 2022.

The creator economy has had a significant impact on job creation and the consumption of culture in Australia, providing a much-needed boost to a sector that was heavily impacted the pandemic. Fostering online communities is crucial for monetization, as it leads to the emergence of agencies, distribution partners, investors, and marketing firms that help creators find new revenue streams.

Creators generate income through various channels, including royalties from streamed content, advertising revenue, brand sponsorships, direct sales via online platforms, and providing free content to attract a paying audience. Male creators in Australia earn an average of $150 per hour, while female creators earn $110 per hour.

However, the Australian Taxation Office has been monitoring content creators and reminding them that even income from activities like makeup tutorials is considered taxable. Tracking payments in the form of goods rather than cash can be challenging for social media influencers.

To ensure the continued success of Australia’s creative content exports, support mechanisms and strategies for audience building are crucial. Competition in the global marketplace is fierce, and Australia needs to keep up with demand. Screen Australia, for example, has provided $23 million in financing for online content creators in the past four years and has supported short film projects specifically for digital platforms.

Australian creative content is highly sought after overseas, with more than 90 percent of watch time on Australian YouTube channels coming from outside Australia in 2020. To drive job creation and economic growth, it is essential to seize the opportunities presented the global creator economy, particularly for regional areas.

Sources:

– “Culture Disrupted: Growth in Australia’s digital creative industries” (white paper sponsored YouTube)

– Oxford Economics research on YouTube’s contribution to Australia’s GDP