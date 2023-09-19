YouTube Suspends Russell Brand’s Monetization Amid Abuse Allegations

YouTube has suspended Russell Brand’s ability to earn money on the platform following allegations of rape and sexual assault, dealing a significant blow to his finances. The video-sharing site has suspended Brand’s channel from the YouTube partner program, which means his videos can no longer be monetized.

The 48-year-old comedian and actor has been accused of rape, assault, and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013. Brand denies the allegations, stating that all his relationships were consensual. While the Metropolitan Police in London has received an allegation of sexual assault in 2003, no investigation has been launched yet.

This suspension of Brand’s ability to earn money from his YouTube channel is a major setback for his financial situation. YouTube pays creators a portion of the revenue generated from ads shown next to their videos. Brand had anticipated this outcome migrating many of his videos to a rival platform called Rumble. However, Rumble is a relatively niche outlet that does not provide Brand with access to the 6.5 million subscribers he has built up over a decade on YouTube.

In addition to YouTube, Brand’s alternative media empire is reliant on other online platforms. Given the serious nature of the allegations, Brand’s book publisher has announced a pause in future projects with him.

A spokesperson for YouTube said, “We have suspended monetization on Russell Brand’s channel for violating our creator responsibility policy. If a creator’s off-platform behavior harms our users, employees, or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community.”

Industry experts estimate that Brand earns between £2,000 to £4,000 per video, with the potential to make close to £1 million a year based on five videos per week.

YouTube’s creator responsibility guidelines state that if a creator’s off-platform behavior negatively impacts users, employees, or the community, the platform may suspend monetization. It is also against the guidelines for a creator to use a new or alternate channel topass enforcement decisions.

This decision YouTube follows the cancellation of Brand’s live tour and the halt of future publishing plans. The allegations, which have been reported in various publications, include claims of assault and rape against Brand. The Sunday Times published texts from Brand, apologizing for his behavior.

Brand’s publisher, Bluebird, has suspended all future publishing projects involving the comedian. This includes the postponement of his upcoming book, “Recovery: The Workbook.”

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Brand’s career and online presence will be affected these allegations.

