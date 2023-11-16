Google Introduces AI Feature for YouTube Shorts Creators

Google is stepping up its game in the short-form video market with the introduction of an AI feature called Dream Track for YouTube Shorts creators. This tool has the ability to generate songs, including lyrics, melody, and accompaniment, in the styles of popular artists such as Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, Sia, and T-Pain.

Through Dream Track, creators can easily whip up a 30-second clip entering a prompt, such as “a ballad about how opposites attract, upbeat acoustic,” and selecting the artist whose style they want to emulate. This new AI capability is an attempt Google to attract users from TikTok, where AI tools for adding visual and audio effects have gained immense popularity.

YouTube is also exploring how artists who contributed to the training of its music-generating algorithms will receive a share of future ad revenue generated videos featuring AI-generated audio. This novel approach could revolutionize the way artists profit from AI technology.

Dream Track relies on an AI algorithm called Lyria, which was developed Google DeepMind, the branch responsible for advancing the company’s AI capabilities. The global head of music at YouTube, Lyor Cohen, expressed his excitement about this new feature and how it has the potential to transform the music industry. Cohen stated that the artists involved in the project were keen to embrace generative AI and explore its possibilities.

In addition to Dream Track, Lyria has been used to build another tool called Music AI. This tool allows artists to conjure, remix, and modify tracks in innovative ways, including converting songs from one genre to another and generating instrumental melodies and backing tracks from whistled tunes or abstract text inputs.

While the proliferation of AI tools capable of creating music has sparked concerns among some artists regarding the use of their work without permission or compensation, the artists collaborating with YouTube’s AI experiments seem more at ease. They appreciate the opportunity to have a say in how their work is being repurposed and are hopeful that they will receive a fair share of the rewards.

To ensure proper recognition, Google is using a technology called Synth-ID to add inaudible watermarks to music generated using Lyria. This enables the identification of AI-generated content and raises interesting questions about crediting each contributing artist.

