YouTube’s Top Trends: From Barbie to Wes Anderson

YouTube has released its list of top global trends for the year, providing insight into what captured viewers’ attention in 2023. While some trends were expected, others proved to be more surprising and even bizarre.

One trend that came as no surprise was the rise of Pink Core, largely thanks to the Barbie retelling featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. From clothing collaborations to makeup and fashion trends, Barbie became a cultural phenomenon with over 14 billion views on YouTube alone. The Barbie obsession even extended beyond YouTube, with major hotel chains offering Barbie Dreamhouse-like experiences.

Nail art was another popular trend, with fans turning to YouTube for ideas, hacks, and tutorials on how to create stylish and creative nail designs. Canadian YouTuber Cristine Rotenberg, known as Simply Nailogical, capitalized on the trend launching her own nail polish line, Holo Taco.

Lofi music also gained significant traction on the platform. Characterized chill instrumental music paired with hours-long videos of a cartoon character studying or reading, Lofi music became popular background music for work or study sessions. This year, the trend took an interesting twist with the introduction of Lofi Boy, a new character set to synth-wave music.

One of the more unexpected trends was the Wes Anderson-ification of daily life. Known for his eccentric and colorful cinematic style, Wes Anderson’s influence could be seen in YouTube Shorts creators’ videos, with over 100 million views on related content.

Overall, YouTube’s top trends for 2023 were driven fandom and engagement with fan communities. From iconic brands like Barbie to emerging cultural phenomena, these trends have undeniably left their mark on the platform and its viewers.