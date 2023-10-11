YouTube Surpasses Netflix as Top Video Platform for U.S. Teenagers

A recent survey conducted investment bank Piper Sandler reveals that teenagers in the United States now watch more video content on YouTube than Netflix. According to the survey, teens spend 29.1% of their daily video consumption time on YouTube, while Netflix falls slightly behind at 28.7%. This data highlights YouTube’s strong position as a free provider of online video, especially among young people.

The findings of this survey indicate that the streaming business is becoming increasingly competitive. Piper Sandler analysts speculate whether this shift in consumption habits is due to the improving content on YouTube or the growing competitiveness within the streaming industry.

Piper Sandler has been publishing biannual surveys of American teenagers since 2001, focusing on their preferences for various brands, gadgets, snacks, and restaurants. The fall 2021 survey, which included over 9,000 teens across the U.S., found that YouTube and Netflix were the clear leaders in terms of daily video consumption. Hulu secured third place with a share of approximately 7%. Prime Video and Disney+ also saw an increase in their share of daily video consumption.

Interestingly, the survey did not compare YouTube and Netflix to TikTok, as it categorized the Chinese video-based platform with other social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat. Among those polled, 38% of teens identified TikTok as their favorite social media platform, while Instagram ranked highest in terms of self-reported monthly usage. The survey also revealed that teenagers spend an average of four and a half hours per day on social media, which is an increase from previous surveys.

Understanding how young people spend money and engage with media platforms can offer valuable insights into broader economic trends. The Piper Sandler survey provides evidence of YouTube’s dominance as the preferred video platform among U.S. teenagers, creating a competitive landscape in the streaming industry.

Sources:

– Piper Sandler survey fall 2021