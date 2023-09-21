YouTube Create App Aims to Simplify Video Editing for Short-Form Content

YouTube is launching a new app called YouTube Create, which allows users to edit videos directly on their smartphones. The release of this new app is seen as a strategic move to compete with TikTok making it easier for more people to create Shorts, YouTube’s own version of short-form videos.

The popularity of TikTok can be attributed, in part, to the simplicity of creating videos on the platform. Unlike traditional YouTube videos, which require more complex editing, TikTok videos can be made quickly and easily. YouTube Create aims to bridge that gap offering video editing tools that include precision editing, trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities, and access to a library of filters, effects, transitions, and royalty-free music. This eliminates the need for creators to rely on complicated editing software and empowers them to produce their next YouTube video directly within the app.

The app will initially be available in beta on Android in select markets, such as the US, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Indonesia, India, Korea, and Singapore. YouTube plans to launch the app on iOS next year.

YouTube’s announcement of the YouTube Create app was made during its Made on YouTube event, where the company also unveiled new AI-powered features. One notable feature is the “Dream Screen” tool, which uses artificial intelligence to generate background visuals for Shorts. Additionally, YouTube will utilize AI to suggest video topics for creators.

By introducing the YouTube Create app, YouTube aims to make video editing more accessible and encourage more users to engage with its Shorts platform. With these new tools and features, YouTube is positioning itself to better compete with TikTok in the short-form video market.

