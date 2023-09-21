PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Streaming Apps: A Snapshot of the Entertainment Landscape

In PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Streaming Apps, we delve into the dynamic world of entertainment and explore the top music and video streaming platforms. This article provides insights into the current rankings and scores of these platforms compared to the previous month.

Taking the lead is YouTube, securing the top spot with a score of 88. Following closely behind is Netflix at No. 2, maintaining its score of 87. Spotify, although slipping down to No. 3, still maintains a respectable score of 83. Disney+ captures the No. 4 position with a score of 81. Finally, Amazon Prime Video wraps up the top 5 with a score of 80.

Moving on to the rest of the top 10, we see some shifts in rankings. Pluto TV falls two spots to No. 6 with a score of 79. Tubi also slips two slots to land at No. 7 with a score of 77. Peacock TV secures the No. 8 position with a score of 74. Amazon Music experiences a drop to No. 9, scoring 70. Finally, Crunchyroll stands alone at No. 10 with a score of 68.

These rankings offer a glimpse into the competitive landscape of streaming apps, highlighting the dominance of YouTube and Netflix as the leading platforms. It is interesting to observe the shifts and changes in positions, indicating the evolving preferences of consumers.

As the streaming industry continues to expand, these rankings serve as a valuable tool for users and industry analysts. They provide a quick overview of the major players in the market and their respective performances.

Source: PYMNTS News