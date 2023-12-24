Title: Clarification from Social Media Influencer Kamiya Jani

Summary:

After a recent controversy surrounding her visit to the Jagannath Temple, social media influencer Kamiya Jani has come forward to provide clarification and address the accusations made against her. The controversy erupted when a video of Jani with BJD leader VK Pandian at the temple premises went viral on social media. However, Jani, the founder of the online food and travel channel Curly Tales, has strongly denied the allegations of being a “beef promoter.”

In her statement, Jani reiterated that she is a practicing Hindu and has never consumed or promoted beef. She emphasized that her intention behind visiting the Jagannath Temple was solely to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath and share information about the temple’s infrastructure with her audience. Jani expressed the importance of sharing authentic facts and the truth in light of the recent controversy.

Addressing the screenshot of her allegedly eating beef, Jani clarified that it was taken during a visit to a restaurant in Kerala. The video showcased the story of two truck drivers who started a successful outlet known for its beef dishes. However, being a vegetarian herself, Jani opted for vegetarian black chana curry, rice appam, and banana fritters.

Jani also highlighted the recognition she has received for promoting Indian culture and heritage through her special documentary series. She mentioned the appreciation she received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As an influencer, Jani explained that providing information about various dishes is part of her role, even if she doesn’t consume them personally.

In conclusion, Kamiya Jani’s statement clarifies that she is a devout Hindu who has never consumed or promoted beef. Her visit to the Jagannath Temple aimed to share the temple’s significance and infrastructure. Jani’s clarification sheds light on the misunderstanding and stresses the importance of presenting accurate information.