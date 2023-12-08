Title: The Mounting Challenge of Content Removal on Online Platforms

Summary:

The volume of takedown requests for allegedly infringing content on online platforms is skyrocketing, with Google alone receiving one billion requests for removal over a period of just nine months. This number is just a fraction of the total takedown demands that platforms like Google, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and others are dealing with. The European Commission requires large online platforms to submit regular reports detailing the reasons behind content removal, reflecting the increasing need for transparency and accountability.

Distinct Reasons Behind Content Removal:

While copyright violations are a significant cause for takedown requests, the reasons for content removal can vary across platforms. For instance, YouTube cites copyright strikes as one of the primary reasons for removing content, leading to channel terminations. On the other hand, Facebook reports a substantial number of takedowns due to data protection and privacy violations, scams and fraud, and illegal or harmful speech. TikTok frequently removes content related to violent behaviors, harassment and bullying, hate speech, and sexually suggestive material. Each platform addresses unique challenges and faces an overwhelming number of takedown requests.

Overwhelming Statistics:

The scale of takedown requests is staggering, as revealed the number of statements of reasons submitted major platforms. In a single week, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Google Play, Apple’s App Store, and Amazon reported a combined total of 25,847,600 takedowns. These figures do not include other popular platforms like AliExpress, Booking.com, Instagram, LinkedIn, and many more. The European Commission’s database received 11,679,101 statements of reasons on December 5 alone, indicating the monumental task faced these online platforms.

The Role of Automation and Challenges Ahead:

Attempting to address content disputes and takedowns manually is unsustainable given the sheer volume of requests. Automation has become a crucial tool but is not without flaws. AI-driven systems are yet to provide accurate fair use assessments or effectively identify crude word-based filters used anti-piracy organizations. Until these challenges are overcome and artificial intelligence evolves further, copyright frustrations and the need for significant human involvement will persist.

In conclusion, the mounting challenge of content removal on online platforms is reaching unprecedented levels. Platforms are grappling with an ever-growing number of takedown requests and varied reasons for content removal. Finding efficient and accurate solutions, such as improved automation and AI, is crucial for these platforms to maintain transparency and effectively address copyright infringement and other violations.