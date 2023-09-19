Russell Brand Suspended from YouTube Monetization Following Sexual Assault Allegations

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been suspended from monetizing his YouTube channel in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him. This action was taken YouTube three days after several women accused Brand of sexual assault in a joint investigation British news organizations.

Brand’s YouTube channel, which has over 6.6 million subscribers, was a significant source of income for him through advertisements and paid promotions. However, YouTube stated that Brand’s behavior violated their “creator responsibility policy,” leading to his suspension from monetization.

A spokesperson for YouTube mentioned that when a creator’s off-platform behavior harms the community, action is taken to protect users, employees, and the ecosystem. The duration of Brand’s suspension has not been disclosed.

In response to the allegations, Brand released a video denying the “serious criminal allegations” made against him. The Times of London, Sunday Times of London, and Dispatches television program published their investigation, in which four women accused Brand of sexual assault, including one allegation of rape.

While Brand was once a prominent TV and radio personality in Britain, he has transitioned to making online videos, hosting wellness events, and touring comedy shows. His stand-up routines have shifted in content, focusing more on conservative talking points and targeting an American audience. On YouTube, he has shared videos expressing skepticism toward COVID-19 vaccines and analyzing his appearances on Fox News.

Aside from YouTube, Brand also hosts a show on Rumble, a social media network associated with conservative voices, although he did not make an appearance for a scheduled broadcast on Monday.

Definitions:

– Monetize: The process of earning revenue from online content through advertising, subscriptions, or other means.

– Allegations: Claims or accusations made against someone, typically without proof or before a trial.

– Creator Responsibility Policy: YouTube’s guidelines and policies that creators must adhere to regarding their behavior on and off the platform.

Source: This article is based on information from an original article The New York Times.