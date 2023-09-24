Social media has become an integral part of our daily lives, allowing us to connect with others, share moments, and stay informed. However, its influence on our mental health cannot be ignored. The constant exposure to carefully curated posts can lead to negative feelings and unrealistic expectations.

Eileen Oo, a 20-year-old freelance fiction writer, admits that scrolling through social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok used to leave her feeling down. She noticed a pattern where after logging off, she would be overwhelmed with a sense of dread and doom. This experience is not uncommon, as many individuals find themselves comparing their lives to the seemingly perfect portrayal on social media.

The desire for perfection can contribute to a negative inner voice, as individuals begin to hold themselves to impossible standards. This is especially true when it comes to body image, as social media often promotes an idealized version of beauty that may not be attainable for everyone.

It is important to recognize the impact of social media on mental health and take steps to mitigate its negative effects. One approach is to practice mindfulness and self-awareness while using these platforms. This involves being mindful of your own emotions and recognizing when you may be negatively affected what you see. Taking regular breaks from social media can also be beneficial, allowing time for self-reflection and connection with the real world.

Additionally, fostering genuine connections and support systems offline can help combat the feelings of isolation that social media can sometimes exacerbate. Engaging in activities that promote a healthy and balanced lifestyle, such as exercise, hobbies, and spending time with loved ones, can provide a sense of fulfillment and purpose outside of the digital realm.

Ultimately, it is crucial to prioritize mental well-being and create a healthy relationship with social media. By understanding its impact and taking proactive steps to protect our mental health, we can navigate the digital landscape in a more positive and empowering way.

