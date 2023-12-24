Rahul Gandhi condemns security breach at Parliament, points to unemployment as the reason for protest

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has criticized the government over the recent security breach incident at Parliament and has highlighted unemployment as the underlying reason for the protest. Speaking at the I.N.D.I.A. bloc protest against the suspension of Opposition MPs, Gandhi questioned how the accused individuals were able to enter the Parliament complex.

Gandhi emphasized that the media did not focus on the issue of unemployment in the country, but instead focused on his presence when recording a video with the suspended MPs outside Parliament. He further stated that the protest was a response to the government’s failure to address the issue of unemployment.

Regarding the security breach, Gandhi raised concerns about the ease with which the accused individuals were able to enter Parliament. He noted that they had brought gas cylinders, and highlighted the potential risk of them bringing something more dangerous. While acknowledging the security breach, he reiterated that the reason behind the protest was the high levels of unemployment in the country.

To support his argument, Gandhi referred to a survey conducted to determine the amount of time the country’s youth spend on social media. He claimed that the results showed an average of seven and a half hours spent on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Gandhi attributed this to the government’s failure to provide sufficient employment opportunities, suggesting that the youth are left with no choice but to spend their time on social media.

Gandhi also criticized the government for its handling of the unemployment issue, stating that when questions were raised about it, 150 people were thrown out. He highlighted the need to prioritize the concerns of the 60% of people in the country who are affected unemployment.

In conclusion, Rahul Gandhi condemned the security breach at Parliament and highlighted unemployment as the driving force behind the protest. He called upon the government to address this issue and provide meaningful employment opportunities for the youth of the country.