A Tragic Love Story: Nursing Student Murdered Lover

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Chennai recently, shedding light on the dark side of a love story that took an unimaginable turn. A 20-year-old nursing student, identified as Baucia from Kollam district in Kerala, was brutally murdered her lover in a hotel room in Chromepet. The shocking twist? The culprit then callously clicked her photo and uploaded it as his WhatsApp status.

Baucia, a second-year nursing student at a private college in Chrompet, was residing in a private women’s hostel at the time. She had been in a relationship with Ashiq, also hailing from Kerala, for the past five years. The couple frequently met outside the women’s hostel, fueling their bond and cementing their connection.

Tragedy struck when Baucia stumbled upon incriminating evidence on Ashiq’s mobile phone during their fateful rendezvous. In a torrent of emotions, the couple engaged in a heated argument, which escalated to a horrifying level. Ashiq, in a fit of rage, resorted to strangling Baucia with his t-shirt, overriding the love they once shared.

After the gruesome act, Ashiq shockingly decided to capture the aftermath, taking pictures of Baucia’s lifeless body. In a chilling move, he nonchalantly uploaded these haunting images as his WhatsApp status. Unbeknownst to him, Baucia’s close friends were left startled upon seeing the distressing photos. Hastily, they made their way to the hotel only to find Baucia lying motionless.

The authorities swiftly intervened, with the Chromepet police recovering Baucia’s body and forwarding it for post-mortem examinations. Subsequently, Ashiq was apprehended after an extensive search. Investigations revealed the couple had secretly married at the tender age of 16 and had a child together. Consequently, Ashiq was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and detained.

Unfortunately, this tragic incident isn’t the only instance of turbulence in their ill-fated relationship. Even after serving his sentence, Ashiq and Baucia continued meeting frequently, often engaging in heated disputes outside the safety of the hostel.

The police have initiated legal proceedings, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to shed light on the intricacies surrounding this heartbreaking case.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What happened in this incident?

A 20-year-old nursing student named Baucia was murdered her lover in a hotel room in Chennai’s Chromepet area. After the gruesome act, the assailant took pictures of the deceased and uploaded them as his WhatsApp status.

2. How long were Baucia and Ashiq in a relationship?

The couple had been in a relationship for five years before this tragic incident occurred.

3. Was Baucia aware of Ashiq’s infidelity with other women?

During their final meeting, Baucia discovered messages and photographs on Ashiq’s mobile phone that confirmed his involvement with other women, leading to an argument that escalated into violence.

4. What legal actions have been taken so far?

Ashiq was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and promptly arrested. The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the case.

5. What happened to the baby Baucia and Ashiq had?

Following their secret marriage at age 16, Baucia gave birth to a child. The baby is now being cared for in a children’s home.