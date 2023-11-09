Teenager Charged with Second-Degree Murder in School Stabbing Incident

A 16-year-old student, Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, tragically lost his life two years ago outside his school in Côte-des-Neiges in a knife attack. The opening statement delivered Prosecutor Simon Robin revealed a disturbing detail: the accused teenager, whose name cannot be disclosed due to the trial being in youth court, took to Instagram an hour after the incident and boasted about the attack.

Robin emphasized the importance of recognizing Jannai’s identity beyond being a victim. He was a loved son, brother, and friend whose life was abruptly cut short. The prosecutor highlighted that Jannai attended school like any other ordinary day but never returned home. His life was taken away a shocking act of violence.

While two other individuals were present during the incident, it is the accused teenager currently on trial who allegedly pushed Jannai against a brick wall and fatally stabbed him. The trial is expected to present a video captured at the scene, revealing the accused “celebrating and mocking” the victim on Instagram.

Following the stabbing, the accused fled to Ottawa for three days, during which time he planned a version of events to present if ever arrested. The Montreal police located and arrested him upon his return to the city. The prosecutor confirmed that the motive behind the homicide would not be discussed during the trial, focusing solely on how Jannai was killed.

Furthermore, it was acknowledged that the accused had been previously expelled from a school just weeks before the tragic incident took place.

The trial, which commenced with the selection of a jury composed of seven women and five men, is anticipated to last six weeks. It will shed light on the circumstances surrounding this senseless act of violence, aiming to bring justice for Jannai Dopwell-Bailey and his grieving family.

