Youth Arrested for Promoting “Anti-National” Content on Social Media

A youth from Pulwama has been arrested the police for his involvement in promoting “anti-national” content on social media. The accused, identified as Ashiq Ahmed Khan, was operating a social media account called “Pulwama News” where he posted videos and pictures of militants killed in the Kokernag encounter.

According to the police statement, the purpose of this account was to support and glorify the activities of militants, creating fear among the public. Such actions were deemed as a severe threat to the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the country.

Ashiq Ahmed Khan, the son of Bashir Ahmed Khan, a resident of Niloora in Pulwama, has been taken into custody. The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) with the number 98/2023 at the Litter Pulwama Police Station under the relevant sections of the law.

Promoting “anti-national” content on social media platforms can have serious consequences, as it can incite violence, disturb public order, and pose a threat to national security. This arrest serves as a reminder that online activities are closely monitored, and those found guilty of spreading hate or supporting unlawful activities can face legal action.

The Pulwama incident highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and protect the nation from threats posed individuals who use social media platforms to propagate harmful content. It also highlights the importance of responsible usage of social media and the need for vigilance in identifying and reporting such activities.

Source: N/A (based on a news article about the arrest of a youth in Pulwama for promoting “anti-national” content on social media)