Man Arrested for Circulating Morphed Pictures of School Teachers on Instagram

A man has been arrested in Malappuram, Kerala, for circulating morphed pictures of school teachers on Instagram. The accused, identified as Binoy, had created a fake Instagram profile under the name of the Headmistress of the school and used it to circulate the morphed pictures.

Malappuram cyber police, led DySP Abdul Basheer and cyber police station inspector A.J Arun, have recovered hundreds of pornographic and morphed pictures from Binoy’s mobile phone and laptop. It is believed that he downloaded these pictures from the internet. During the investigation, Binoy admitted to the police that his aim was to defame the teachers and increase the number of followers on his fake account. He had managed to gather around 2000 followers.

The case highlights the importance of online safety and the need to be cautious while sharing personal information on social media platforms. The teachers’ photos were taken from their social media profiles, emphasizing the need for privacy settings and careful content sharing.

The arrest of Binoy is a great achievement for the cyber police team. It serves as a warning to individuals who engage in cyberbullying and online defamation. The accused will be presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday to face charges.

In conclusion, the arrest of the man responsible for circulating morphed pictures of school teachers on Instagram highlights the growing concern of online harassment and the importance of maintaining online safety. It serves as a reminder for individuals to be cautious while sharing personal information and to ensure privacy settings are in place to protect against such incidents.

