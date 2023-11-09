Scottish Government Denies Misleading Parliament Over WhatsApp Messages

The Scottish government has been accused of misleading parliament regarding WhatsApp messages sent during the pandemic. First Minister Humza Yousaf and his deputy Shona Robison faced scrutiny after they claimed they were asked to submit WhatsApp group messages related to the pandemic in September. However, a timeline published Robison revealed that ministers were actually first asked to release the messages seven months earlier in February.

Opposition leaders have accused Yousaf of orchestrating a cover-up and treating the parliament with contempt. Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross stated that the published timeline contradicts the statements made the first minister, emphasizing the need for accountability. However, Yousaf has denied misleading parliament and defended the government’s actions.

The first minister explained that the initial request from the inquiry, made in February, was interpreted too narrowly the government. In an effort to correct this, the government submitted over 14,000 unredacted messages. Yousaf maintained that any redaction was due to legal issues and stressed that the government has cooperated with the inquiry.

In addition to the controversy surrounding WhatsApp messages, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar raised concerns about the government’s handling of legal advice. Sarwar accused the government of hiding legal advice and failing to fully cooperate with the inquiry. Yousaf vehemently disagreed with these suggestions and assured MPs that all evidence, including legal advice, would be handed over.

The ongoing inquiry has also prompted discussions about the use of non-government emails senior figures during the pandemic. Yousaf assured MPs that every document, including evidence from non-government emails, would be provided to the inquiry.

In conclusion, the Scottish government’s handling of WhatsApp messages and legal advice has come under scrutiny, with accusations of misleading parliament and non-cooperation with the inquiry. The government denies these claims, emphasizing its efforts to submit relevant messages and cooperate fully with the inquiry’s requests.

Sources: BBC Scotland News.