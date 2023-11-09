Humza Yousaf Apologizes for Withheld Evidence in Scottish Government, Denies Misleading Parliament

In a recent development, Humza Yousaf, the Scottish Government Minister, has issued an apology for initially withholding evidence from the UK Covid Inquiry. While denying claims of misleading Parliament, Yousaf expressed regret for any distress caused the government’s interpretation of message requests. The Deputy First Minister, Shona Robison, released a timeline of events, revealing that the requests for WhatsApp messages were made in February, contradicting their previous claim of September. Responding to allegations made Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, Yousaf strongly refuted the accusation, emphasizing that the government had supplied 14,000 messages to the inquiry after interpreting the requests too narrowly.

The Scottish Government’s publication of the timeline came after the UK Covid Inquiry requested it. Notably, no WhatsApp messages were initially handed over in June when the government provided its final response to the inquiry. It was only after a second request in September that the government submitted the collection of over 14,000 messages. Ross seized upon the inconsistency between the previous statements made Robison and the First Minister, highlighting their claim that the UK Covid Inquiry had only requested messages in September. He accused Yousaf and Robison of deliberately misleading Parliament and engaging in a cover-up.

However, the First Minister stood firm in denying these allegations, stating that they were unsubstantiated. Yousaf redirected attention to the recent revelations at the inquiry, drawing focus to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case’s comparison of working in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to “taming wild animals.” While the controversy surrounding the Scottish Government’s handling of evidence continues, it remains essential for the inquiry to establish a clear and accurate timeline of events for a comprehensive understanding of the government’s actions during the pandemic.

